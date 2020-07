Amenities

1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment - Super cute 1 bedroom 1 bath basement apartment in great location. This property can come fully furnished at $900 per month. Features living room with fireplace, ceiling fan, eat in kitchen, large bedroom with fireplace, private patio, 2nd living area/or bedroom off of garage, 1 car garage, washer/dryer included. $30 per month for water. Cable/Wifi not included.



No Pets Allowed



