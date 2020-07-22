All apartments in Henry County

Last updated February 12 2020 at 4:27 PM

361 Chateauguay Drive

361 Chateauguay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

361 Chateauguay Drive, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Time to start packing! This charming home has recently been renovated and is move in ready. Some renovations include professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures, and a neutral color scheme, so decorating will be a breeze. Not to be outdone is the kitchen, which comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in), so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply today, so you can make this house your home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 Chateauguay Drive have any available units?
361 Chateauguay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 361 Chateauguay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
361 Chateauguay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 Chateauguay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 361 Chateauguay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 361 Chateauguay Drive offer parking?
No, 361 Chateauguay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 361 Chateauguay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 Chateauguay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 Chateauguay Drive have a pool?
No, 361 Chateauguay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 361 Chateauguay Drive have accessible units?
No, 361 Chateauguay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 361 Chateauguay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 361 Chateauguay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 361 Chateauguay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 361 Chateauguay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
