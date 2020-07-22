All apartments in Henry County
305 Lossie Lane

305 Lossie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

305 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Lossie Lane have any available units?
305 Lossie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 305 Lossie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
305 Lossie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Lossie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Lossie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 305 Lossie Lane offer parking?
No, 305 Lossie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 305 Lossie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Lossie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Lossie Lane have a pool?
No, 305 Lossie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 305 Lossie Lane have accessible units?
No, 305 Lossie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Lossie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Lossie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Lossie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Lossie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
