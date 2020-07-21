All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 301 Barr Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
301 Barr Circle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

301 Barr Circle

301 Barr Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

301 Barr Circle, Henry County, GA 30273

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,686 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5900007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Barr Circle have any available units?
301 Barr Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 301 Barr Circle have?
Some of 301 Barr Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Barr Circle currently offering any rent specials?
301 Barr Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Barr Circle pet-friendly?
No, 301 Barr Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 301 Barr Circle offer parking?
Yes, 301 Barr Circle offers parking.
Does 301 Barr Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Barr Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Barr Circle have a pool?
Yes, 301 Barr Circle has a pool.
Does 301 Barr Circle have accessible units?
No, 301 Barr Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Barr Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Barr Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Barr Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Barr Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College