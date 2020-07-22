All apartments in Henry County
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

255 Oakwood Circle

255 Oakwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

255 Oakwood Circle, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5349446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Oakwood Circle have any available units?
255 Oakwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 255 Oakwood Circle have?
Some of 255 Oakwood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Oakwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
255 Oakwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Oakwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 255 Oakwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 255 Oakwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 255 Oakwood Circle offers parking.
Does 255 Oakwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Oakwood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Oakwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 255 Oakwood Circle has a pool.
Does 255 Oakwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 255 Oakwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Oakwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Oakwood Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Oakwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 Oakwood Circle has units with air conditioning.
