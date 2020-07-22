25 Brook Valley Drive, Henry County, GA 30253 Meadowbrook
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in a quite community. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances . Private backyard with a large,beautiful porch for entertainment or play. Close to the interstate, shopping, school and churches.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 Brook Valley have any available units?
25 Brook Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 25 Brook Valley have?
Some of 25 Brook Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Brook Valley currently offering any rent specials?
25 Brook Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.