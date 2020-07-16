All apartments in Henry County
Location

238 Pebble Creek Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,492 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5914770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Pebble Creek Drive have any available units?
238 Pebble Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 238 Pebble Creek Drive have?
Some of 238 Pebble Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Pebble Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
238 Pebble Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Pebble Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 238 Pebble Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 238 Pebble Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 238 Pebble Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 238 Pebble Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Pebble Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Pebble Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 238 Pebble Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 238 Pebble Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 238 Pebble Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Pebble Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Pebble Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Pebble Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Pebble Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
