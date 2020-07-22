Rent Calculator
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
224 Solomon Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
224 Solomon Dr
224 Solomon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
224 Solomon Drive, Henry County, GA 30294
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom split level home. Recently renovated, new roof, paint & carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Solomon Dr have any available units?
224 Solomon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 224 Solomon Dr have?
Some of 224 Solomon Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 224 Solomon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
224 Solomon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Solomon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 224 Solomon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 224 Solomon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 224 Solomon Dr offers parking.
Does 224 Solomon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Solomon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Solomon Dr have a pool?
No, 224 Solomon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 224 Solomon Dr have accessible units?
No, 224 Solomon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Solomon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Solomon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Solomon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Solomon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
