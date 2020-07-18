All apartments in Henry County
195 Sherwood Loop
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:41 PM

195 Sherwood Loop

195 Sherwood Loop · (678) 813-3302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

195 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA 30253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $55
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Sherwood Loop have any available units?
195 Sherwood Loop has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 195 Sherwood Loop currently offering any rent specials?
195 Sherwood Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Sherwood Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Sherwood Loop is pet friendly.
Does 195 Sherwood Loop offer parking?
No, 195 Sherwood Loop does not offer parking.
Does 195 Sherwood Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Sherwood Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Sherwood Loop have a pool?
No, 195 Sherwood Loop does not have a pool.
Does 195 Sherwood Loop have accessible units?
No, 195 Sherwood Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Sherwood Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Sherwood Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Sherwood Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Sherwood Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
