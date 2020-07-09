All apartments in Henry County
Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:47 AM

195 Chesapeake Drive

195 Chesapeake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

195 Chesapeake Dr, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Enjoy your private space with hardwood floors and new carpet! 2 bedrooms 2 bath on opposite ends of the home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Chesapeake Drive have any available units?
195 Chesapeake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 195 Chesapeake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
195 Chesapeake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Chesapeake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 195 Chesapeake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 195 Chesapeake Drive offer parking?
No, 195 Chesapeake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 195 Chesapeake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Chesapeake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Chesapeake Drive have a pool?
No, 195 Chesapeake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 195 Chesapeake Drive have accessible units?
No, 195 Chesapeake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Chesapeake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Chesapeake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Chesapeake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Chesapeake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
