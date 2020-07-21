All apartments in Henry County
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

1850 Highway 81 E

1850 Highway 81 E · No Longer Available
Location

1850 Highway 81 E, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Property with prime location: 3bed/2bath with a bonus room. Pets are allowed on this 1+acre lot. Call today for more information.

To view our Requirements or to apply, go to www.advantage4rent.com or call 470.268.9396 to schedule a time to view this property.

There is a $50 app fee per adult. Once the fee is paid and the fee is complete,the processing starts. It takes 24-48 hrs. We require 3 times the rent amount as verifiable income. We like a credit score 500-600 and no open bankruptcy, judgments or liens. The deposit is based off your credit. The minimum required deposit is equal the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Highway 81 E have any available units?
1850 Highway 81 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1850 Highway 81 E currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Highway 81 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Highway 81 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 Highway 81 E is pet friendly.
Does 1850 Highway 81 E offer parking?
No, 1850 Highway 81 E does not offer parking.
Does 1850 Highway 81 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Highway 81 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Highway 81 E have a pool?
No, 1850 Highway 81 E does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Highway 81 E have accessible units?
No, 1850 Highway 81 E does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Highway 81 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Highway 81 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1850 Highway 81 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1850 Highway 81 E does not have units with air conditioning.
