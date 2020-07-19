All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 18 Oakdale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
18 Oakdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18 Oakdale Drive

18 Oakdale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18 Oakdale Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Oakdale Drive have any available units?
18 Oakdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 18 Oakdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18 Oakdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Oakdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Oakdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18 Oakdale Drive offer parking?
No, 18 Oakdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18 Oakdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Oakdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Oakdale Drive have a pool?
No, 18 Oakdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18 Oakdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 18 Oakdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Oakdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Oakdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Oakdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Oakdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College