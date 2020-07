177 FALLING WATERS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

For more information, contact Grace Yoon at (404) 514-1000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6565748 to view more pictures of this property. EXCELLENT RENTAL HOME! BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 4 BED/3.5 BATH HOME IN GOOD CONDITION. SEPARATE LIVING AND FORMAL DINING ROOMS. LARGE, OPEN KITCHEN WITH SEPARATE BREAKFAST AREA, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND LARGE PANTRY. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE SITTING AREA AND LARGE BATH. GOOD SIZED SECONDARY ROOMS. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH MEDIA ROOM AND TONS OF EXTRA SPACE. BEAUTIFUL, PRIVATE BACKYARD WITH DECK. CUL-DE-SAC LOT. HURRY! WON'T LAST LONG!