Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:50 PM

1716 Anniston Drive

1716 Anniston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Anniston Drive, Henry County, GA 30253
Westridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Anniston Drive have any available units?
1716 Anniston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1716 Anniston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Anniston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Anniston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Anniston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1716 Anniston Drive offer parking?
No, 1716 Anniston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Anniston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Anniston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Anniston Drive have a pool?
No, 1716 Anniston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Anniston Drive have accessible units?
No, 1716 Anniston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Anniston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Anniston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Anniston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Anniston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
