157 Vinings Drive
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM

157 Vinings Drive

157 Vinings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

157 Vinings Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 5 bed, 3 bath, 2,403 sq. ft. home in McDonough, GA! Spacious bedroom downstairs with the master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Vinings Drive have any available units?
157 Vinings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 157 Vinings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 Vinings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Vinings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Vinings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 157 Vinings Drive offer parking?
No, 157 Vinings Drive does not offer parking.
Does 157 Vinings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Vinings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Vinings Drive have a pool?
No, 157 Vinings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 Vinings Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 Vinings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Vinings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Vinings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Vinings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Vinings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
