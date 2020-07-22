All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
155 Huntridge Drive
155 Huntridge Drive

155 Huntridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

155 Huntridge Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Huntridge Drive have any available units?
155 Huntridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 155 Huntridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 Huntridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Huntridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Huntridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 155 Huntridge Drive offer parking?
No, 155 Huntridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 155 Huntridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Huntridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Huntridge Drive have a pool?
No, 155 Huntridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 155 Huntridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 155 Huntridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Huntridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Huntridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Huntridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Huntridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
