Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 151 Juniper Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
151 Juniper Dr
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
151 Juniper Dr
151 Juniper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
151 Juniper Drive, Henry County, GA 30253
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ADORABLE 3/2 RANCH CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR INTERSTATE, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 Juniper Dr have any available units?
151 Juniper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 151 Juniper Dr have?
Some of 151 Juniper Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 151 Juniper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
151 Juniper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Juniper Dr pet-friendly?
No, 151 Juniper Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 151 Juniper Dr offer parking?
No, 151 Juniper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 151 Juniper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Juniper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Juniper Dr have a pool?
No, 151 Juniper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 151 Juniper Dr have accessible units?
No, 151 Juniper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Juniper Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Juniper Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Juniper Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Juniper Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Crossings at Eagles Landing
700 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Macon, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Warner Robins, GA
Conyers, GA
Jackson, GA
Morrow, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Hampton, GA
Forest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GA
McDonough, GA
Experiment, GA
Griffin, GA
Covington, GA
Riverdale, GA
Hapeville, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
East Point, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Redan, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College