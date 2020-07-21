All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:04 PM

149 Kentwood Springs Dr

149 Kentwood Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

149 Kentwood Springs Drive, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with gorgeous home located in extremely desirable cul-de-sac location! Elegant details are sure to wow you and every guest that enters your home, including the vast two-story ceramic tiled foyer and the beautiful crown molding throughout. Guest bedroom with private full bath is conveniently on the main level, perfect for traveling friends or overnight family members. The enormous master suite is your own personal paradise, featuring vaulted ceilings, private en-suite, and extended sitting room. Luxury at every turn, you'll love the garden tub, separate shower, and the huge his & hers walk-in closets. Spacious kitchen offers sleek stainless steel appliances and an island with ample cabinet space, great for entertaining. Sunken family room boasts cozy fireplace and a wall of windows, allowing tons of natural light and a bit of an outdoor feel. Give yourself a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr have any available units?
149 Kentwood Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr have?
Some of 149 Kentwood Springs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Kentwood Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
149 Kentwood Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Kentwood Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Kentwood Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 149 Kentwood Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Kentwood Springs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 149 Kentwood Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 149 Kentwood Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Kentwood Springs Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Kentwood Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Kentwood Springs Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
