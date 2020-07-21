149 Kentwood Springs Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fall in love with gorgeous home located in extremely desirable cul-de-sac location! Elegant details are sure to wow you and every guest that enters your home, including the vast two-story ceramic tiled foyer and the beautiful crown molding throughout. Guest bedroom with private full bath is conveniently on the main level, perfect for traveling friends or overnight family members. The enormous master suite is your own personal paradise, featuring vaulted ceilings, private en-suite, and extended sitting room. Luxury at every turn, you'll love the garden tub, separate shower, and the huge his & hers walk-in closets. Spacious kitchen offers sleek stainless steel appliances and an island with ample cabinet space, great for entertaining. Sunken family room boasts cozy fireplace and a wall of windows, allowing tons of natural light and a bit of an outdoor feel. Give yourself a tour today!