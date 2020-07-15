Rent Calculator
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
146 Michael Ln
146 Michael Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
146 Michael Lane, Henry County, GA 30252
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom/2bath home! Living areas include a family room with a fireplace, dining area, fully equipped kitchen, and a master with a private bath! Hurry it won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 146 Michael Ln have any available units?
146 Michael Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 146 Michael Ln have?
Some of 146 Michael Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 146 Michael Ln currently offering any rent specials?
146 Michael Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Michael Ln pet-friendly?
No, 146 Michael Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 146 Michael Ln offer parking?
Yes, 146 Michael Ln offers parking.
Does 146 Michael Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Michael Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Michael Ln have a pool?
No, 146 Michael Ln does not have a pool.
Does 146 Michael Ln have accessible units?
No, 146 Michael Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Michael Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 Michael Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Michael Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Michael Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
