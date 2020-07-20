All apartments in Henry County
1450 North Hampton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1450 North Hampton Drive

1450 North Hampton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1450 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,084 sf home is located in Hampton, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 North Hampton Drive have any available units?
1450 North Hampton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1450 North Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1450 North Hampton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 North Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1450 North Hampton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1450 North Hampton Drive offer parking?
No, 1450 North Hampton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1450 North Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 North Hampton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 North Hampton Drive have a pool?
No, 1450 North Hampton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1450 North Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1450 North Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 North Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 North Hampton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 North Hampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 North Hampton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
