All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 1442 N Hampton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
1442 N Hampton Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1442 N Hampton Dr
1442 North Hampton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1442 North Hampton Drive, Henry County, GA 30228
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Ranch style 3 bed 2 bath home with a fireplace. Freshly painted with new carpet. This home boasts a family room, dining room, laundry room, patio, porch, and a private back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1442 N Hampton Dr have any available units?
1442 N Hampton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henry County, GA
.
What amenities does 1442 N Hampton Dr have?
Some of 1442 N Hampton Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1442 N Hampton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1442 N Hampton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 N Hampton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1442 N Hampton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henry County
.
Does 1442 N Hampton Dr offer parking?
No, 1442 N Hampton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1442 N Hampton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 N Hampton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 N Hampton Dr have a pool?
No, 1442 N Hampton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1442 N Hampton Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 1442 N Hampton Dr has accessible units.
Does 1442 N Hampton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 N Hampton Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 N Hampton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 N Hampton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
