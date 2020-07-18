All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1416 Turnbridge Walk

1416 Turnbridge Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1416 Turnbridge Walk, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Plenty of space for your family with a finished basement! 3 car garage, large open kitchen, formal living & dining, and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Turnbridge Walk have any available units?
1416 Turnbridge Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1416 Turnbridge Walk have?
Some of 1416 Turnbridge Walk's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Turnbridge Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Turnbridge Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Turnbridge Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Turnbridge Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1416 Turnbridge Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Turnbridge Walk offers parking.
Does 1416 Turnbridge Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Turnbridge Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Turnbridge Walk have a pool?
Yes, 1416 Turnbridge Walk has a pool.
Does 1416 Turnbridge Walk have accessible units?
No, 1416 Turnbridge Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Turnbridge Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Turnbridge Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Turnbridge Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Turnbridge Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
