Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:19 PM

135 Summertown Drive

135 Summertown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Summertown Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Summertown Drive have any available units?
135 Summertown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 135 Summertown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 Summertown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Summertown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Summertown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 135 Summertown Drive offer parking?
No, 135 Summertown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 135 Summertown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Summertown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Summertown Drive have a pool?
No, 135 Summertown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 Summertown Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 Summertown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Summertown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Summertown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Summertown Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Summertown Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
