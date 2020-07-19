All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 130 Belair Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
130 Belair Trail
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:43 PM

130 Belair Trail

130 Belair Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

130 Belair Trail, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Belair Trail have any available units?
130 Belair Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 130 Belair Trail currently offering any rent specials?
130 Belair Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Belair Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Belair Trail is pet friendly.
Does 130 Belair Trail offer parking?
No, 130 Belair Trail does not offer parking.
Does 130 Belair Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Belair Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Belair Trail have a pool?
No, 130 Belair Trail does not have a pool.
Does 130 Belair Trail have accessible units?
No, 130 Belair Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Belair Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Belair Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Belair Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Belair Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College