Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
127 Kingswood Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 3:39 AM

127 Kingswood Drive

127 Kingswood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

127 Kingswood Drive, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Kingswood Drive have any available units?
127 Kingswood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 127 Kingswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Kingswood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Kingswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Kingswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 127 Kingswood Drive offer parking?
No, 127 Kingswood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 127 Kingswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Kingswood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Kingswood Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Kingswood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Kingswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Kingswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Kingswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Kingswood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Kingswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Kingswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
