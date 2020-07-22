GAMLS lockbox on front door, Applications on website. agent must be at showings, NO pets, new flooring, new paint, fireplace, new stove, and dishwasher. breakfast bar, close to shopping and front of subdivision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Prity Ct have any available units?
What amenities does 124 Prity Ct have?
Some of 124 Prity Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Prity Ct currently offering any rent specials?
124 Prity Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.