Henry County, GA
124 Prity Ct
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

124 Prity Ct

124 Prity Court · No Longer Available
Location

124 Prity Court, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
GAMLS lockbox on front door, Applications on website. agent must be at showings, NO pets, new flooring, new paint, fireplace, new stove, and dishwasher. breakfast bar, close to shopping and front of subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Prity Ct have any available units?
124 Prity Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 124 Prity Ct have?
Some of 124 Prity Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Prity Ct currently offering any rent specials?
124 Prity Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Prity Ct pet-friendly?
No, 124 Prity Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 124 Prity Ct offer parking?
No, 124 Prity Ct does not offer parking.
Does 124 Prity Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Prity Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Prity Ct have a pool?
Yes, 124 Prity Ct has a pool.
Does 124 Prity Ct have accessible units?
No, 124 Prity Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Prity Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Prity Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Prity Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Prity Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
