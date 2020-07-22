All apartments in Henry County
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:27 PM

122 Lake Terrace

122 Lake Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

122 Lake Terrace, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/2 bath cozy home in Henry county! The living room has a fireplace and the kitchen comes with appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Lake Terrace have any available units?
122 Lake Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 122 Lake Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
122 Lake Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Lake Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 122 Lake Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 122 Lake Terrace offer parking?
No, 122 Lake Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 122 Lake Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Lake Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Lake Terrace have a pool?
No, 122 Lake Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 122 Lake Terrace have accessible units?
No, 122 Lake Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Lake Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Lake Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Lake Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Lake Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
