Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
1218 Catalina Parkway
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:30 PM

1218 Catalina Parkway

1218 Catalina Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1218 Catalina Parkway, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great ranch home located on a huge lot in quiet McDonough neighborhood. Semi-wooded back yard. Wood-like laminate flooring throughout the common areas and new carpet installed in the bedrooms. Kitchen overlooks the family room. Features mud-room, laundry room and double car garage.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,340, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,340, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Catalina Parkway have any available units?
1218 Catalina Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1218 Catalina Parkway have?
Some of 1218 Catalina Parkway's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Catalina Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Catalina Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Catalina Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Catalina Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Catalina Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1218 Catalina Parkway offers parking.
Does 1218 Catalina Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 Catalina Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Catalina Parkway have a pool?
No, 1218 Catalina Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Catalina Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1218 Catalina Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Catalina Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1218 Catalina Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1218 Catalina Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1218 Catalina Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
