1218 Catalina Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great ranch home located on a huge lot in quiet McDonough neighborhood. Semi-wooded back yard. Wood-like laminate flooring throughout the common areas and new carpet installed in the bedrooms. Kitchen overlooks the family room. Features mud-room, laundry room and double car garage.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,340, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,340, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.