121 Spivey Ridge Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Living room has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.