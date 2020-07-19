All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 121 Spivey Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
121 Spivey Ridge Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 Spivey Ridge Circle

121 Spivey Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

121 Spivey Ridge Circle, Henry County, GA 30236

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Living room has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle have any available units?
121 Spivey Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle have?
Some of 121 Spivey Ridge Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Spivey Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
121 Spivey Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Spivey Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Spivey Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 121 Spivey Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Spivey Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 121 Spivey Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 121 Spivey Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Spivey Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Spivey Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Spivey Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College