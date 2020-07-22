All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1207 Strawberry Trail

1207 Strawberry Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Strawberry Trail, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Strawberry Trail have any available units?
1207 Strawberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1207 Strawberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Strawberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Strawberry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Strawberry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Strawberry Trail offer parking?
No, 1207 Strawberry Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Strawberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Strawberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Strawberry Trail have a pool?
No, 1207 Strawberry Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Strawberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 1207 Strawberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Strawberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Strawberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Strawberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Strawberry Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
