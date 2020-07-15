All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 119 Stoney Brook Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
119 Stoney Brook Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:55 PM

119 Stoney Brook Way

119 Stoney Brook Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

119 Stoney Brook Way, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.

Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at https://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant) $0
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable) $300
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable) $25

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Stoney Brook Way have any available units?
119 Stoney Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 119 Stoney Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
119 Stoney Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Stoney Brook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Stoney Brook Way is pet friendly.
Does 119 Stoney Brook Way offer parking?
No, 119 Stoney Brook Way does not offer parking.
Does 119 Stoney Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Stoney Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Stoney Brook Way have a pool?
No, 119 Stoney Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 119 Stoney Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 119 Stoney Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Stoney Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Stoney Brook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Stoney Brook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Stoney Brook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College