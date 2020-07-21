All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 113 Harper Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
113 Harper Way
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

113 Harper Way

113 Harper Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

113 Harper Way, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5065912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Harper Way have any available units?
113 Harper Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 113 Harper Way have?
Some of 113 Harper Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Harper Way currently offering any rent specials?
113 Harper Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Harper Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Harper Way is pet friendly.
Does 113 Harper Way offer parking?
No, 113 Harper Way does not offer parking.
Does 113 Harper Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Harper Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Harper Way have a pool?
Yes, 113 Harper Way has a pool.
Does 113 Harper Way have accessible units?
No, 113 Harper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Harper Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Harper Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Harper Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Harper Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College