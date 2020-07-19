All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1060 Strawberry Lane

1060 Strawberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1060 Strawberry Lane, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
To Apply Online: https://www.snelsonproperties.com/apply-online

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Strawberry Lane have any available units?
1060 Strawberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1060 Strawberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Strawberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Strawberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1060 Strawberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 1060 Strawberry Lane offer parking?
No, 1060 Strawberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1060 Strawberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Strawberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Strawberry Lane have a pool?
No, 1060 Strawberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Strawberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1060 Strawberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Strawberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Strawberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1060 Strawberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1060 Strawberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
