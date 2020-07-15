All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:32 AM

1023 Quail Drive

1023 Quail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1023 Quail Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 Quail Drive have any available units?
1023 Quail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1023 Quail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1023 Quail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 Quail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 Quail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1023 Quail Drive offer parking?
No, 1023 Quail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1023 Quail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 Quail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 Quail Drive have a pool?
No, 1023 Quail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1023 Quail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1023 Quail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 Quail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1023 Quail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1023 Quail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1023 Quail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
