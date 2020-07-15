80 Dakota Trail

Amenities
Callaway Woods Lakeside Harris County 2.34 ACRE LOT***MLS#150217 - Beautiful brick two-story with stately two-story foyer, Great room, formal dining room, Office, half bath, Master bedroom and BA on main level; three bedrooms and two baths on upper level. Beautiful private 2.34 acre lot on Callaway Lakeside S/D. Wooden floors, granite countertops, tile, etc. - all the bells and whistles!
Community Pool and Lake
Harris County Schools
Take Whitesville Rd. West into Harris County. Callaway Lakeside is on right side. Take right on Burnt Hickory then right on Dakota Trail. House is on the right side.
For more information call Jean Pender or Jackie McCoy 706-327-6111
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2043073)