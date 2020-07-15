80 Dakota Trail

Amenities

Callaway Woods Lakeside Harris County 2.34 ACRE LOT***MLS#150217 - Beautiful brick two-story with stately two-story foyer, Great room, formal dining room, Office, half bath, Master bedroom and BA on main level; three bedrooms and two baths on upper level. Beautiful private 2.34 acre lot on Callaway Lakeside S/D. Wooden floors, granite countertops, tile, etc. - all the bells and whistles!



Community Pool and Lake



Harris County Schools



Take Whitesville Rd. West into Harris County. Callaway Lakeside is on right side. Take right on Burnt Hickory then right on Dakota Trail. House is on the right side.



For more information call Jean Pender or Jackie McCoy 706-327-6111



SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT



No Cats Allowed



