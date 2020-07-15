All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

80 Dakota Trail

80 Dakota Trl · (706) 327-6111
Location

80 Dakota Trl, Harris County, GA 31808

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 80 Dakota Trail · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3435 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Callaway Woods Lakeside Harris County 2.34 ACRE LOT***MLS#150217 - Beautiful brick two-story with stately two-story foyer, Great room, formal dining room, Office, half bath, Master bedroom and BA on main level; three bedrooms and two baths on upper level. Beautiful private 2.34 acre lot on Callaway Lakeside S/D. Wooden floors, granite countertops, tile, etc. - all the bells and whistles!

Community Pool and Lake

Harris County Schools

Take Whitesville Rd. West into Harris County. Callaway Lakeside is on right side. Take right on Burnt Hickory then right on Dakota Trail. House is on the right side.

For more information call Jean Pender or Jackie McCoy 706-327-6111

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2043073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Dakota Trail have any available units?
80 Dakota Trail has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Dakota Trail have?
Some of 80 Dakota Trail's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Dakota Trail currently offering any rent specials?
80 Dakota Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Dakota Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 Dakota Trail is pet friendly.
Does 80 Dakota Trail offer parking?
No, 80 Dakota Trail does not offer parking.
Does 80 Dakota Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Dakota Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Dakota Trail have a pool?
Yes, 80 Dakota Trail has a pool.
Does 80 Dakota Trail have accessible units?
No, 80 Dakota Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Dakota Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Dakota Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Dakota Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Dakota Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
