Piedmont Lake Subdivision! - Beautiful home where elegance meets modern. Designed to suit all occasions from entertaining guests to relaxing after a day at work. The master bedroom features a stylish en-suite with a resort-style bathroom & 2 large wardrobes with built-in cabinetry.
(RLNE4623105)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 152 Overlook Drive have any available units?
152 Overlook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, GA.
What amenities does 152 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 152 Overlook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
152 Overlook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Overlook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 152 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 152 Overlook Drive offers parking.
Does 152 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Overlook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Overlook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 152 Overlook Drive has a pool.
Does 152 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 152 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 152 Overlook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Overlook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Overlook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.