Hapeville, GA
425 Lake Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
425 Lake Dr
425 Lake Drive
No Longer Available
Location
425 Lake Drive, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Call Kevin Fraser with Northpoint at 404 513 8393 to schedule showing. 2 bedroom 1 bath. New carpet and new paint throughout. App to filled out at www.northpointam.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Lake Dr have any available units?
425 Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hapeville, GA
.
Is 425 Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
425 Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 425 Lake Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Hapeville
.
Does 425 Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 425 Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 425 Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.
