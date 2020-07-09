All apartments in Hapeville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

425 Lake Dr

425 Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 Lake Drive, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Call Kevin Fraser with Northpoint at 404 513 8393 to schedule showing. 2 bedroom 1 bath. New carpet and new paint throughout. App to filled out at www.northpointam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Lake Dr have any available units?
425 Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 425 Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
425 Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 425 Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 425 Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 425 Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 425 Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 425 Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 Lake Dr has units with air conditioning.

