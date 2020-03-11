Sign Up
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM
3395 N Whitney Avenue
3395 North Whitney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3395 North Whitney Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location location! Right in the Heart of historical Hapeville. Beautiful 3/ 3.5 with 2 car garage. Townhouse is in quite neighborhood. End unit with wrap around porch. No rental restrictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have any available units?
3395 N Whitney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hapeville, GA
.
What amenities does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have?
Some of 3395 N Whitney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3395 N Whitney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3395 N Whitney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 N Whitney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hapeville
.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3395 N Whitney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have a pool?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 N Whitney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
