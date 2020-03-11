All apartments in Hapeville
Find more places like
3395 N Whitney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hapeville, GA
/
3395 N Whitney Avenue
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:28 PM

3395 N Whitney Avenue

3395 North Whitney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hapeville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3395 North Whitney Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location location! Right in the Heart of historical Hapeville. Beautiful 3/ 3.5 with 2 car garage. Townhouse is in quite neighborhood. End unit with wrap around porch. No rental restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave
Hapeville, GA 30354
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have any available units?
3395 N Whitney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
What amenities does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have?
Some of 3395 N Whitney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 N Whitney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3395 N Whitney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 N Whitney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3395 N Whitney Avenue offers parking.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have a pool?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 N Whitney Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3395 N Whitney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3395 N Whitney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Hapeville 1 BedroomsHapeville Accessible ApartmentsHapeville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHapeville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityMorehouse CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett College