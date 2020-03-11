All apartments in Hapeville
3284 Stillwood Dr
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

3284 Stillwood Dr

3284 Stillwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3284 Stillwood Drive, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath with living room and eat-in kitchen, new, stainless appliances, off-street parking and huge backyard. located in Hapeville with easy access to I-85, the Airport and just down the street from charming downtown Hapeville. Hurry Won't last long. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedatlanta.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=BqT4rXzUEQ&env=production

Jarrod Cook, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
470-264-7546

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedatlanta.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3284 Stillwood Dr have any available units?
3284 Stillwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 3284 Stillwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3284 Stillwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3284 Stillwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3284 Stillwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3284 Stillwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3284 Stillwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3284 Stillwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3284 Stillwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3284 Stillwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3284 Stillwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3284 Stillwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3284 Stillwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3284 Stillwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3284 Stillwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3284 Stillwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3284 Stillwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
