3220 North Fulton Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354 Hapeville
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath one level home in center of downtown Hapeville. Large great room and large eat in kitchen. Deck off the kitchen, and fenced back yard. Walk to downtown Hapeville, shopping, schools, restaurants, & Marta.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3220 N Fulton Ave have any available units?
3220 N Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 3220 N Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3220 N Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.