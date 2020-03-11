All apartments in Hapeville
Last updated December 18 2019 at 5:06 PM

3220 N Fulton Ave

3220 North Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3220 North Fulton Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath one level home in center of downtown Hapeville. Large great room and large eat in kitchen. Deck off the kitchen, and fenced back yard. Walk to downtown Hapeville, shopping, schools, restaurants, & Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 N Fulton Ave have any available units?
3220 N Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 3220 N Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3220 N Fulton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 N Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3220 N Fulton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3220 N Fulton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3220 N Fulton Ave offers parking.
Does 3220 N Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 N Fulton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 N Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 3220 N Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3220 N Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3220 N Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 N Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 N Fulton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 N Fulton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 N Fulton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

