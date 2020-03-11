3160 Lake Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now Available! Charm and Character is what you will find in this 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home located in historic Hapeville. Beautiful, genuine hardwood floors, built in book cases and large picture windows adorn the living room. Bedrooms are spacious and airy with numerous windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Large combo kitchen dining room with stainless steel appliances. Home has many interesting nooks and crannies - this is not just another cookie cutter! Large yard with firepit/stone barbeque grill meets all your entertaining and hosting needs. Private parking pad. 3 minutes from highway.



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.