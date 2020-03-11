All apartments in Hapeville
3160 Lake Ave
3160 Lake Ave

3160 Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Lake Avenue, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fire pit
Now Available! Charm and Character is what you will find in this 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath home located in historic Hapeville. Beautiful, genuine hardwood floors, built in book cases and large picture windows adorn the living room. Bedrooms are spacious and airy with numerous windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Large combo kitchen dining room with stainless steel appliances. Home has many interesting nooks and crannies - this is not just another cookie cutter! Large yard with firepit/stone barbeque grill meets all your entertaining and hosting needs. Private parking pad. 3 minutes from highway.

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

