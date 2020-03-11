All apartments in Hapeville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:26 PM

3160 Forrest Hills Dr

3160 Forrest Hills Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Forrest Hills Drive Southwest, Hapeville, GA 30354
Hapeville

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bed 1 Bath in Hapeville! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669740

This well maintained 2 bedroom home in the desirable Hapeville community, has a newer roof, gutters, and HVAC system. The house is in excellent condition & is a short walk to Hapeville's downtown district. 5 minutes to the Atlanta Airport, 6 miles to Downtown Atlanta, 12 minutes to Midtown, 15 minutes to Buckhead.

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 3160 Forrest Hills Dr is currently being rented for $1195/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5745870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 Forrest Hills Dr have any available units?
3160 Forrest Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hapeville, GA.
Is 3160 Forrest Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Forrest Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Forrest Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Forrest Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hapeville.
Does 3160 Forrest Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 3160 Forrest Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3160 Forrest Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3160 Forrest Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Forrest Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 3160 Forrest Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3160 Forrest Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 3160 Forrest Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Forrest Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3160 Forrest Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 Forrest Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3160 Forrest Hills Dr has units with air conditioning.

