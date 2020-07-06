462 Amaryllis Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect for those who love the outdoors! Positioned on a half acre of gorgeous wooded property, this totally updated ranch is great for hunters, fisherman, and those that love privacy! Featuring new wood laminate flooring and new fixtures throughout, the home is clean, bright, and welcoming to all who enter. Whip up delicious meals in the beautifully renovated kitchen, boasting gorgeous new white cabinets and plenty of counter space. You will love relaxing on the screened-in back porch with picnic table, perfect for entertaining, relaxing with a good book, or enjoying meals outdoors. Brand new water heater. Less than 5 miles to Lake Sinclair. Don't miss out on the idyllic home of your dreams and schedule your showing before it disappears!