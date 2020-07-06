All apartments in Hancock County
Find more places like 462 Amaryllis Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hancock County, GA
/
462 Amaryllis Dr
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:44 PM

462 Amaryllis Dr

462 Amaryllis Drive · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

462 Amaryllis Drive, Hancock County, GA 31087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect for those who love the outdoors! Positioned on a half acre of gorgeous wooded property, this totally updated ranch is great for hunters, fisherman, and those that love privacy! Featuring new wood laminate flooring and new fixtures throughout, the home is clean, bright, and welcoming to all who enter. Whip up delicious meals in the beautifully renovated kitchen, boasting gorgeous new white cabinets and plenty of counter space. You will love relaxing on the screened-in back porch with picnic table, perfect for entertaining, relaxing with a good book, or enjoying meals outdoors. Brand new water heater. Less than 5 miles to Lake Sinclair. Don't miss out on the idyllic home of your dreams and schedule your showing before it disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 Amaryllis Dr have any available units?
462 Amaryllis Dr has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 Amaryllis Dr have?
Some of 462 Amaryllis Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 Amaryllis Dr currently offering any rent specials?
462 Amaryllis Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 Amaryllis Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 462 Amaryllis Dr is pet friendly.
Does 462 Amaryllis Dr offer parking?
No, 462 Amaryllis Dr does not offer parking.
Does 462 Amaryllis Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 Amaryllis Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 Amaryllis Dr have a pool?
No, 462 Amaryllis Dr does not have a pool.
Does 462 Amaryllis Dr have accessible units?
No, 462 Amaryllis Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 462 Amaryllis Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 462 Amaryllis Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 462 Amaryllis Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 462 Amaryllis Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 462 Amaryllis Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAthens, GAMacon, GAWarner Robins, GAMartinez, GA
Conyers, GAEvans, GAGrovetown, GACovington, GALoganville, GA
Winder, GAPerry, GAMilledgeville, GAWatkinsville, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of Georgia
Athens Technical College
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity