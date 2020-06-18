211 Greenleaf Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and a french door refrigerator! The master suite includes a private bath with a large vanity sink, garden tub and walk in shower! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.