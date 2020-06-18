All apartments in Hampton
Hampton, GA
211 Greenleaf Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:50 PM

211 Greenleaf Drive

211 Greenleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

211 Greenleaf Drive, Hampton, GA 30228

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas top stove and a french door refrigerator! The master suite includes a private bath with a large vanity sink, garden tub and walk in shower! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Greenleaf Drive have any available units?
211 Greenleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampton, GA.
What amenities does 211 Greenleaf Drive have?
Some of 211 Greenleaf Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Greenleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Greenleaf Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Greenleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Greenleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 211 Greenleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Greenleaf Drive does offer parking.
Does 211 Greenleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Greenleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Greenleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 211 Greenleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 211 Greenleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Greenleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Greenleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Greenleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Greenleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Greenleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
