Hall County, GA
5545 Amber Cove Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

5545 Amber Cove Way

5545 Amber Cove Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA 30542

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5545 Amber Cove Way Flowery Branch GA · Avail. now

$1,749

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,890 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5818499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Amber Cove Way have any available units?
5545 Amber Cove Way has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5545 Amber Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Amber Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Amber Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 5545 Amber Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hall County.
Does 5545 Amber Cove Way offer parking?
No, 5545 Amber Cove Way does not offer parking.
Does 5545 Amber Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 Amber Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Amber Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 5545 Amber Cove Way has a pool.
Does 5545 Amber Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 5545 Amber Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Amber Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 Amber Cove Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5545 Amber Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5545 Amber Cove Way does not have units with air conditioning.
