Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

20 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hahira, GA

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
620 Horseshoe Bend
620 Horseshoe Bnd, Hahira, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1953 sqft
620 Horseshoe Bend Available 10/09/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LAWSON FARMS!! Fenced in backyard! - This 4BR/2BA home is located on a corner lot in Lawson Farms subdivision. This home has a side entry garage and a privacy fenced in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Hahira

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4274 Whisperwood Circle
4274 Whisperwood Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3056 sqft
4274 Whisperwood Circle Available 08/20/20 4 bedroom home in Stone Creek S/D - 4 bedroom 3.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4086 Cottage Heights
4086 Cottage Heights Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
4086 Cottage Heights Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home located in the Nelson Hill Subdivision. There is a beautiful view of the lake from front porch.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4172 Cider Trail
4172 Cider Trail, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Hahira
Last updated July 22 at 11:57 PM
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
11 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4016 Sandy Run Drive
4016 Sandy Run Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1199 sqft
4016 Sandy Run Drive Available 08/07/20 Pebble Creek charmer - 3 br/1 ba, approx 1199 sqft, storage building Pets negotiable Utilities: Colquitt EMC & Telfair Acres Directions: N on Patterson, R on Northside, L on Bemiss, L on Catcreek, L on Sandy

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4854 Stonewall Dr
4854 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1589 sqft
4854 Stonewall Dr Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home! Close to the Base and shopping!! - This 3BD/2BA home has a large, open split floor plan. Over-sized walk-in master closet with separate tub/shower combo with glass enclosure.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
414 Canna Drive
414 Canna Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
414 Canna Drive Available 08/01/20 Close to VSU and SGMC - Cottage style 3BR/1BA home in convenient location for VSU or SGMC. Hardwood flooring. The extra room, located off of the kitchen, is an ideal multi-purpose room or could be a bedroom.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2092 S Sherwood Dr I72
2092 South Sherwood Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1364 sqft
Cute 3BD/2BA condo in a Gated Community!! Fully Furnished! - Rolling Hills is a gated complex conveniently located to VSU, mall & restaurants. This unit is a 3 bedroom/2 bath with a wood burning fireplace in the living room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3250 Wingfield Way
3250 Wingfield Way, Valdosta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1336 sqft
3250 Wingfield Way Available 08/14/20 3/2 Close to EVERYTHING! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the local amenities you need! Near shopping, schools, restaurants, Moody AFB & more. Apply today on our website movetovaldosta.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield
345 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1139 sqft
345 Brookfield Rd - 345 Brookfield Available 08/14/20 CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house!!! - CUTE 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town house close to everything! Neutral colors and ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3856 Trotters Ridge Cir
3856 Trottes Ridge Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
3856 Trotters Ridge Cir Available 08/21/20 Updated Home! Trotters Ridge Cir - Near Moody - Great house. Completely updated. Laminate wood floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, hard-surface countertops, fixtures and tile backsplash.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
211 Blue Pool Drive
211 Blue Pool Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1123 sqft
This is a cute 3/2 bath home in Blue Pool Subdivision. Valdosta City School District. Pets Allowed with a Non Refundable $200.00 Pet Fee. Available Mid August.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4210 Deer Crest Drive
4210 Deercrest Dr, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1496 sqft
COMING SOON!!! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with a great floor plan! Open kitchen/dining combo with lots of cabinets & counter space & a breakfast bar! 13x16 great room with a trey ceiling.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
3811 Stratford Circle
3811 Stratford Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1670 sqft
3811 Stratford Circle, Valdosta, 3BR/2BA - This is a 3 bedroom/2 bath home located only 7 minutes from the Moody Air Force Base. It features ceiling fans, window treatments, trey ceilings, and a fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5083 Greyfield Pl
5083 Greyfield Place North, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1307 sqft
5083 Greyfield Pl Available 04/30/20 3BR/2BA Home with Open Floor Plan Minutes from MAFB!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the trimmings! Open living/kitchen/dining within kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile flooring, refrigerator, stove/oven,
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hahira, GA

Finding an apartment in Hahira that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

