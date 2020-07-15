Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

620 Horseshoe Bend Available 10/09/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LAWSON FARMS!! Fenced in backyard! - This 4BR/2BA home is located on a corner lot in Lawson Farms subdivision. This home has a side entry garage and a privacy fenced in backyard. The formal dining room off the foyer has a coffered ceiling. Vaulted ceiling in the great room with a fireplace. The kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite tops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar area, center work island & pantry cabinet. Breakfast area overlooks the backyard & screened porch. Area for home office or bar area right off kitchen. Beautiful coffered ceiling in master bedroom. Master bath: granite w/ double sinks, Jacuzzi tub & separate tiled walk-in shower. Walk-in closet w/ wood shelving. Folding table & storage shelves in laundry room. Enjoy the rear screened porch and an open patio for grilling.



Available to Move-In 10/9/2020



To see the home come by on or after 10/2/2020 Check out key at our office Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.



