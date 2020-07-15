All apartments in Hahira
Hahira, GA
620 Horseshoe Bend
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

620 Horseshoe Bend

620 Horseshoe Bnd · (229) 333-0768
Location

620 Horseshoe Bnd, Hahira, GA 31632

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 620 Horseshoe Bend · Avail. Oct 9

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
620 Horseshoe Bend Available 10/09/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LAWSON FARMS!! Fenced in backyard! - This 4BR/2BA home is located on a corner lot in Lawson Farms subdivision. This home has a side entry garage and a privacy fenced in backyard. The formal dining room off the foyer has a coffered ceiling. Vaulted ceiling in the great room with a fireplace. The kitchen has all stainless appliances, granite tops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar area, center work island & pantry cabinet. Breakfast area overlooks the backyard & screened porch. Area for home office or bar area right off kitchen. Beautiful coffered ceiling in master bedroom. Master bath: granite w/ double sinks, Jacuzzi tub & separate tiled walk-in shower. Walk-in closet w/ wood shelving. Folding table & storage shelves in laundry room. Enjoy the rear screened porch and an open patio for grilling.

Available to Move-In 10/9/2020

To see the home come by on or after 10/2/2020 Check out key at our office Mon-Thu:9am-4pm, Fri:9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Horseshoe Bend have any available units?
620 Horseshoe Bend has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 620 Horseshoe Bend have?
Some of 620 Horseshoe Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Horseshoe Bend currently offering any rent specials?
620 Horseshoe Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Horseshoe Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Horseshoe Bend is pet friendly.
Does 620 Horseshoe Bend offer parking?
Yes, 620 Horseshoe Bend offers parking.
Does 620 Horseshoe Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Horseshoe Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Horseshoe Bend have a pool?
No, 620 Horseshoe Bend does not have a pool.
Does 620 Horseshoe Bend have accessible units?
No, 620 Horseshoe Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Horseshoe Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Horseshoe Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Horseshoe Bend does not have units with air conditioning.
