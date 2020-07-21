Rent Calculator
982 Sugar Oak Ln
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
982 Sugar Oak Ln
982 Sugar Oak Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
982 Sugar Oak Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30043
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbeatable location close to schools, major rods, shopping and entertainment. Rent includes lawn care.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 982 Sugar Oak Ln have any available units?
982 Sugar Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 982 Sugar Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
982 Sugar Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 Sugar Oak Ln pet-friendly?
No, 982 Sugar Oak Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 982 Sugar Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 982 Sugar Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 982 Sugar Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 982 Sugar Oak Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 Sugar Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 982 Sugar Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 982 Sugar Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 982 Sugar Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 982 Sugar Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 982 Sugar Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 982 Sugar Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 982 Sugar Oak Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
