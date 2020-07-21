Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 967 Chippendale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
967 Chippendale Lane
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
967 Chippendale Lane
967 Chippendale Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
967 Chippendale Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Home for rent. 1500.00 a month includes utilities.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norcross-ga?lid=12498729
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5089919)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have any available units?
967 Chippendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
What amenities does 967 Chippendale Lane have?
Some of 967 Chippendale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 967 Chippendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
967 Chippendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Chippendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 967 Chippendale Lane offers parking.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have a pool?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Chippendale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 967 Chippendale Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Sugarloaf Crossing
1595 Old Norcross Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Similar Pages
Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Grayson, GA
Snellville, GA
Loganville, GA
Buford, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Milton, GA
Braselton, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Suwanee, GA
Doraville, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Chamblee, GA
Scottdale, GA
Lilburn, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Tucker, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College