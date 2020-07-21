All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

967 Chippendale Lane

967 Chippendale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

967 Chippendale Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Home for rent. 1500.00 a month includes utilities.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/norcross-ga?lid=12498729

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5089919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 967 Chippendale Lane have any available units?
967 Chippendale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 967 Chippendale Lane have?
Some of 967 Chippendale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 967 Chippendale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
967 Chippendale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 967 Chippendale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 967 Chippendale Lane offers parking.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have a pool?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have accessible units?
No, 967 Chippendale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 967 Chippendale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 967 Chippendale Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 967 Chippendale Lane has units with air conditioning.
