910 Burning Bush Dr

WELL MAINTAINED HOME, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOW, HARDWOOD FLOORS, REPLACED HVAC, ROOF, WINDOWS AND STORM DOORS, LOTS OF STORAGE, VERY PRIVATE LEVEL FENCED BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
