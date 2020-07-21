All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
910 Burning Bush Dr
910 Burning Bush Dr

910 Burning Bush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

910 Burning Bush Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
WELL MAINTAINED HOME, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH BAY WINDOW, HARDWOOD FLOORS, REPLACED HVAC, ROOF, WINDOWS AND STORM DOORS, LOTS OF STORAGE, VERY PRIVATE LEVEL FENCED BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Burning Bush Dr have any available units?
910 Burning Bush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 910 Burning Bush Dr have?
Some of 910 Burning Bush Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Burning Bush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 Burning Bush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Burning Bush Dr pet-friendly?
No, 910 Burning Bush Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 910 Burning Bush Dr offer parking?
No, 910 Burning Bush Dr does not offer parking.
Does 910 Burning Bush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Burning Bush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Burning Bush Dr have a pool?
No, 910 Burning Bush Dr does not have a pool.
Does 910 Burning Bush Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 Burning Bush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Burning Bush Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 Burning Bush Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Burning Bush Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 Burning Bush Dr has units with air conditioning.
